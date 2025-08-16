Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Aoife Mcgrath Sells 8,000 Shares

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) SVP Aoife Mcgrath sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $93,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 203,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,787.42. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summer Road LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

