CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.2083.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 450.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 169.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

