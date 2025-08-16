Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 252 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 393.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 912,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,519,000 after acquiring an additional 57,871 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,845,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 94,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,127,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $290.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $301.29. The stock has a market cap of $798.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.