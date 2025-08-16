Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 409,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 111,376 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.9% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 73,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,406.40. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of EPRT opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

