Citigroup Inc. Purchases 6,428 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Installed Building Products worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $23,776,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total value of $128,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,095.94. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,727,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,714.29. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $267.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.73. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $275.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.31.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.37 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.