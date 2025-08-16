Citigroup Inc. Has $10.50 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 432.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,228 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 102.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.9%

WH stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.98.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

