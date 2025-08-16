Citigroup Cuts Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from GBX 3,100 ($42.02) to GBX 3,000 ($40.66) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Bellway to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,600 ($48.79) to GBX 3,150 ($42.69) in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
