Citigroup Cuts Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from GBX 3,100 ($42.02) to GBX 3,000 ($40.66) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Bellway to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,600 ($48.79) to GBX 3,150 ($42.69) in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,436 ($33.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,134 ($28.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,384 ($45.87). The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,654.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,544.08.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

