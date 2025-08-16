Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,079.79. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $5,021,519. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

