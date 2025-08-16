Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $156.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

