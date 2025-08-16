Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $202.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Johnson Rice lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $198.25 on Monday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Chart Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,146,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.