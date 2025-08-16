Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Lake Street Capital

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $113.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bosun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.5% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 68.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 47,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

