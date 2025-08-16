Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,300 shares, agrowthof250.9% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cellcom Israel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CELJF

Cellcom Israel Price Performance

CELJF stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. Cellcom Israel has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.11%.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.