CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,746,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,683,767,000 after purchasing an additional 72,550 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CDW by 15.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,596,000 after purchasing an additional 378,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,471,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,157,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 906.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,788 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,624,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 157,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $163.76 on Friday. CDW Corporation has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $231.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.88.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

