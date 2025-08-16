Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,476 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,020,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Carvana by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 481,912 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,017,000 after purchasing an additional 278,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,484,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 546,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,417,946.80. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 95,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.09, for a total transaction of $33,193,920.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,442,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,023,468,441.53. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,036,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,235,871 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Stock Up 2.2%

CVNA stock opened at $350.00 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $124.39 and a twelve month high of $413.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.46.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.