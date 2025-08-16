Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Down 82.6% in July

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,000 shares, adropof82.6% from the July 15th total of 40,300 shares. Approximately0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Capcom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capcom had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $305.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capcom will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

