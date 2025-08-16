Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Earnings Estimates for BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for BigBear.ai in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 269.28% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.44. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 634,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,273.20. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,506,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 877,685 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 487.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 364,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 302,436 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 2,289,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

