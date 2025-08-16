Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,382 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 317.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 273.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 393,365 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth $10,725,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 311,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237,578 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth $4,500,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth $3,061,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LZB shares. Wall Street Zen cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.26.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $570.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

