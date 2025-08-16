Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Cactus were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WHD. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cactus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Cactus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Cactus by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.48. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $70.01.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.28 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

