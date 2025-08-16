C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 203.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,695 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of C3.ai worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $3,159,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 4,846.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 782.5% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 80,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 74.21%. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on C3.ai

Insider Activity

In other C3.ai news, Director John E. Hyten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,622.50. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,014,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,074.88. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,262,793 shares of company stock worth $53,394,317 over the last ninety days. 33.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

