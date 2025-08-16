Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, adecreaseof84.2% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVVBY opened at C$62.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.59. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of C$54.06 and a one year high of C$69.58.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

