Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, adecreaseof84.2% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bureau Veritas Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BVVBY opened at C$62.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.59. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of C$54.06 and a one year high of C$69.58.
About Bureau Veritas
