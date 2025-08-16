Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,400 shares, anincreaseof515.8% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bunzl from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Bunzl from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bunzl Stock Down 0.5%

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.3289 per share. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 263.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

