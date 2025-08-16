Brokerages Set Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Target Price at $222.75

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.0357.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $248.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $697.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.39. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.4% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 24.5% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

