Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Target Price at C$258.55

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$259.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Stephens raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boyd Group Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

TSE BYD opened at C$216.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$205.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$213.31. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$186.10 and a 12-month high of C$258.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

In related news, Director Robert Berthold Espey bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$201.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,261.00. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

