Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.41.

NYSE EAT opened at $158.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $65.26 and a 12 month high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $1,307,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,085. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

