BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Stock Position Reduced by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $721.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.52. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -290.91%.

BRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 target price on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

