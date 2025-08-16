Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 43,648 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,648 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $172.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $185.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 3,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $509,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,852.16. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Bierman sold 13,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $2,207,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,197.30. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,068,604 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.