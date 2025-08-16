Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $34.35 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 487,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,298 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $34,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 34,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 125.5% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 153,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 85,192 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Citigroup dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

