Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $26.27 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 178.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,608 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Corteva worth $26,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $71.74 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

