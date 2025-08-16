Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 820,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $28,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HSBC raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director De Ven Michael G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,292,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,000 shares of company stock worth $22,235,760. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

