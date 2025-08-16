Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 328,776 California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 328,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of California Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 269.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 68.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 52,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 833.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CRC opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.16. California Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.93 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on California Resources from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on California Resources

California Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.