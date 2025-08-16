Boston Partners Has $14.06 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,324 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.10% of Kimco Realty worth $14,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.2%

KIM opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. Kimco Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.