Boston Family Office LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.19.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

