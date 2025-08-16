Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 1.4% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $866.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $967.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $935.06.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.50, for a total transaction of $749,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,414. The trade was a 56.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

