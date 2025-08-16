Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Boozt AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BOZTY opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. Boozt AB has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. The company operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segments. It operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. In addition, the company operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance, as well as operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names.

