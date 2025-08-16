BluSky AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSAI) Short Interest Up 375.0% in July

BluSky AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,900 shares, agrowthof375.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BluSky AI Price Performance
BSAI stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. BluSky AI has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $17.97.
BluSky AI Company Profile
