BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of BlackRock worth $400,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,364,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.1%

BLK stock opened at $1,135.88 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,171.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,071.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $989.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

