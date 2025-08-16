BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 598,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255,757 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CII. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $18,471,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 153,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 75,218 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $691,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

