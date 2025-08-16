Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,300 shares, anincreaseof175.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bitcoin Depot Stock Up 14.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:BTMWW opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. Bitcoin Depot has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.75.
