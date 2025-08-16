BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 89,783 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $26,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.8%

BMRN opened at $57.54 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

