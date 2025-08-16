Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 100.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Biogen by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.74.

Biogen Stock Up 2.7%

BIIB stock opened at $138.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $207.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

