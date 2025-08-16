Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $185.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.7407.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

In related news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,290,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,171,533,000 after purchasing an additional 257,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,468,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,007,000 after acquiring an additional 71,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,089,000 after acquiring an additional 71,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,320,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,385,000 after acquiring an additional 55,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,358,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $138.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $207.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

