Best Telecom Stocks To Watch Today – August 13th

Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, Lumentum, Coherent, and Apollo Global Management are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide telecommunications services—such as fixed-line and mobile phone networks, broadband internet, cable TV and related infrastructure—allowing investors to own a piece of those businesses. Because communications services are essential and often subscription-based, telecom stocks tend to generate steady revenues and may pay regular dividends. Their performance can be influenced by regulatory changes, technological innovation and shifts in consumer usage patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $5.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,962,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,273,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $317.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,956,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.70. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $7.18 on Wednesday, reaching $860.61. 1,450,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,323. The stock has a market cap of $179.01 billion, a PE ratio of 108.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $976.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $939.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $4.08 on Wednesday, reaching $137.17. 5,456,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,621,404. The stock has a market cap of $172.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $141.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Lumentum (LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $119.63. 5,783,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,810. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.33. Lumentum has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $129.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Coherent (COHR)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and optical and laser systems and subsystems for the use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networking, Materials, and Lasers.

NYSE COHR traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $114.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,956,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Coherent has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COHR

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,869. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Featured Articles