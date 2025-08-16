Best Industrial Stocks To Research – August 13th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Vertiv, Chart Industries, Caterpillar, and Lumentum are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are the shares of publicly traded companies in the industrial sector, encompassing firms that manufacture machinery and equipment, provide aerospace and defense products, undertake construction and engineering projects, or operate transportation services. As cyclical investments, their performance tends to track economic growth and capital spending, giving investors exposure to global manufacturing output and infrastructure development. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $340.77. The company had a trading volume of 45,222,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,210,258. Tesla has a 1-year low of $198.75 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 196.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.87 on Wednesday, reaching $305.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,327,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,260,057. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $134.90 and a 52-week high of $317.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.93. 10,516,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,173,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $129.85. The company has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.42.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded down $9.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,172,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average of $104.58. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,299. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.00. 1,659,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.51. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $441.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $193.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Lumentum (LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.35. 5,326,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,762. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $129.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.01.

