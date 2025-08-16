Best Battery Technology Stocks To Watch Now – August 13th

American Battery Technology, Bollinger Innovations, Tetra Technologies, Platinum Group Metals, and NOVONIX are the five Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies involved in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of advanced energy storage solutions—ranging from lithium-ion and solid-state batteries to next-generation chemistries and recycling processes. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the rapid growth in electric vehicles, renewable‐energy integration and grid‐scale storage markets. Their performance typically hinges on factors such as technological breakthroughs, raw‐material supply chains and supportive clean-energy policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

American Battery Technology stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,123. American Battery Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -2.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABAT

Bollinger Innovations (BINI)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of BINI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,298,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,019. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,336,084.78. Bollinger Innovations has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BINI

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Tetra Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. 968,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tetra Technologies has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTI

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of PLG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 398,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,965. Platinum Group Metals has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $168.25 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLG

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVX remained flat at $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 251,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. NOVONIX has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVX

Read More