Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.48 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.