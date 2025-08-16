Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 3,152 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 695.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.