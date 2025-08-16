Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BURL opened at $280.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.52. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $390.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.57.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

