Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,500 John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.24% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 458,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 297,455 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,311,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMB opened at $21.88 on Friday. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.