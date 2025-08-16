Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 308 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 487.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of USFD stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.