Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $447,000 in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 28.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 131.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $325.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.50. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $202.91 and a 1 year high of $351.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.22.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $405.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Scott C. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total transaction of $831,636.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,795.34. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.71, for a total transaction of $2,589,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,260.18. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,380,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PIPR. Wolfe Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

